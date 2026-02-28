The CW Sets Season 4 Premiere of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

Sullivan’s Crossing is plotting a return to The CW.

According to TVLine, Season 4 of the Canadian romance drama will premiere on April 20.

Starring Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray, Sullivan’s Crossing is based on the novel series by Virgin River author Robyn Carr. It follows Kohan’s neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia after running into legal trouble to reconnect with her father, Sully (Scott Patterson). The series also stars Andrea Menard and Tom Jackson.

Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing aired on The CW last summer and ended on a cliffhanger that saw Maggie’s surprise husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), coming to town, certainly creating problems for her and Murray’s Cal. The CW renewed the series for Season 4 ahead of the Season 3 finale in July after the first two seasons brought in big numbers on Netflix in the previous weeks.

Per the official logline, in Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing, “Maggie Sullivan’s life at the Crossing is finally taking shape, having decided on a new direction for her career and a renewed commitment to Cal. That is, until Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam, arrives with a shocking revelation which only upends Maggie’s life once again and causes Cal to question whether Maggie will ever truly be able to leave her past behind.”

When The CW renewed Sullivan’s Crossing for Season 4, which came about a month after CTV handed out the renewal, network president Brad Schwartz told Deadline it was an “easy” decision due to its high ratings on The CW, also crediting former network stars Murray and Patterson for help with attraction and marketing.

Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal and Morgan Kohan as Maggie — Photo: Fremantle

“I’m very excited with the Season 4 renewal and am extremely grateful to have supportive partners who understand the value of my brand as well as the importance of producing comfort programming,” Roth said. “It’s very gratifying to know Sullivan’s Crossing is resonating so well with our global audience.”

It’s been half a year since Sullivan’s Crossing aired its season finale, and fans will finally be able to make a trip back to the Crossing very soon. There will be a lot more drama to come, and there’s no telling what kind of trouble Liam will stir up. Tune in to the Season 4 premiere of Sullivan’s Crossing on Monday, April 20 on The CW.