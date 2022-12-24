ABC News Correspondent Welcomes First Baby

Just ahead of the holiday season, an ABC News correspondent is a new mommy! Maggie Rulli announced the birth of her first child, a daughter. Parenting is a first for both Rulli and her husband, Morgan Blake. The 35-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 22, revealing the name of their daughter to be Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake. The couple wed in 2017 after a six-year engagement. "Meet Rosie!!," she captioned the photo of her newborn, dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie and laying in an open, larger furry bear onesie in theme for the holiday. Rulli says her baby girl is "the best early Christmas present her mom and dad could ever ask for." Her ABC colleagues Deborah Roberts and Stephanie Ramos sent their congrats.

Rulli shared her excitement for the pending birth as she happily posed with her bump alongside Blake at the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. "Bump at 9 months, out on the Blue Carpet!" she captioned the post. She first announced her pregnancy over the summer while appearing on Good Morning America, reporting live from the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. At the time, GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos asked about her "good news."

"I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth? I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child," Rulli said, smiling, per PEOPLE Magazine.

She's been based in ABC's London bureau since 2019. She previously worked at the ABC's Washington, D.C., station, covering the 2016 presidential debate and former President Donald Trump's inauguration.