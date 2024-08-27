The ABC News family is getting a little bigger! ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Morgan Blake, the London-based reporter announced in a June 26 Instagram post.

"The bump is bumping!! Baby #2 coming in September :)," Rulli captioned a gallery of images of herself bearing a growing baby bump. She went on to give. A shoutout to Good Morning America and ABC News, writing that she is "very grateful" for her job, which she said "supports bumps in bogs and kayaks – coworkers like [Clark Bentson] and so many others that carry all the heavy equipment and indulge me by taking photos of my bump in every location." She also shared some love for her husband, who "holds down the fort while I'm away." She concluded the post with mentions of grandparents like [Catherine Rulli] hat show up to help – and baby #1 for being super cute."

Rulli's pregnancy announcement earned plenty of love and congratulations from her ABC family. Former ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega wrote, "How wonderful! Congrats to you guys." Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist for ABC News, commented, "Very exciting congrats." ABC News correspondent Andrea Fujii, Whit Johnson's wife, added, "Congratulations," with Stephanie Ramos commenting, "Love love love love baby #1 baby #2 this and you!"

The little one on the way will be the second for Rulli and her husband. After tying the knot in 2017 after more than six years of engagement, the couple announced July 2022 that they were expecting their first baby together. Rulli shared the exciting news at the time live on-air while reporting live from the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on Good Morning America, telling viewers, "I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth? I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child." She and Blake went on to welcome daughter Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake in December 2022.

Since announcing that baby No. 2 is on the way, Rulli has continued to document her pregnancy on social media. Throughout late July and early August, the ABC News personality shared frequent posts showing off her baby bump while preparing her coverage of the Paris Olympics, joking in a July 27 post that she "Dressed the Bump up as a gold medal for tonight's live shot – in honor of Team USA's first gold medal at The Olympics today!!"