ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.

"I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth? I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child," Rulli told the hosts. "You saw this kid dancing with me out there, so they're an Avengers fan already, I swear by it."

Rulli and Blake were married back in September 2017 after a six-year-engagement, most recently celebrating a loving birthday together back in April with a loving tribute. She has been part of ABC's London bureau since 2019 after moving from ABC's Washington, DC station where she joined the team covering the 2016 presidential debates and Donald Trump's eventual inauguration.

"What a weekend celebrating my absolute favorite person surrounded by more of my favorite people," she wrote on the tribute. "Cheers to the guy who always makes us laugh, lifts us up, and is an ace at loading the dishwasher."

Good Morning America and other morning shows are always fertile ground for the personal side of fan-favorite reporters and on-air hosts. Many hosts have found themselves revealing proud and sad moments on the show, be it divorce or responding to criticism they received online.

Host Robin Roberts has recently used the show as a place to address her partner's cancer struggle. The show has been incredibly helpful to the longtime host, recently giving her plenty of time away to go on vacation with Amber Laign amid the breast cancer fight.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tea. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well," Roberts has said in the past. "I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver...And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber – because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."