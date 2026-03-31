‘Abbott Elementary’ Star and Wife Quietly Welcomed a Baby Earlier This Year

An Abbott Elementary star and his wife quietly became parents again earlier this year.

Luke Tennie, who plays fourth-grade teacher Dominic Clark, welcomed his second child in January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His wife, María Romero, posted a sweet photo on Instagram on Jan. 10 of him, their two-year-old daughter, Marilú, and their newborn. “Mi todo, mi más, mi siempre,” Romero wrote, which translates to “My everything, my more, my always.”

Tennie and Romero tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed Marilú in 2023. The happy couple announced in August that they were expecting baby No. 2, with a photo featuring their oldest wearing a “Big sister” outfit and holding a “Little sister” outfit.

While appearing on Today recently, Tennie received a sweet gift from the anchors to celebrate his newborn. He received a little Today onesie, but he jokingly said that his youngest will “grow out of it next week.” Between being a father of two and working on three hit shows, as he’s on Abbott Elementary, Shrinking, and The Pitt, Tennie was asked if he’s getting any sleep, but all he could say was “Sleep is a concept. Sleep is a motivator. It’s something that inspires us, something we’ve had recently.”

Apple TV+

Tennie also sweetly shouted out Romero for taking care of their two girls while he’s out in New York for work. He assured the anchors that he’ll take as many pictures as he can with the onesie, and whether or not those pictures will become public, Tennie will more than likely be sending as many as he can to the Today staff to show proof that he really did take as many as he could before his baby daughter grew out of it.

As previously mentioned, Tennie is pretty busy these days, aside from raising two daughters with his wife. He can currently be seen on three hit shows, as he makes his debut on The Pitt on Thursday on HBO Max. Tennie also stars in Shrinking on Wednesdays on Apple TV and recurs on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which also airs on Wednesdays. It can’t be easy having to travel with two little ones at home, but Tennie seems to be doing well, and knows that he now has three girls waiting for him when he gets home.