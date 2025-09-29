Big Update on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star’s Divorce

Six months ago, Abbott Elementary creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson filed for divorce from her husband after three years of marriage.

Now, according to a new report from TMZ, Brunson has settled her divorce with her soon-to-be ex Kevin Anik.

The report says that Brunson filed legal documents that says her and Anik created a written agreement to finalize the divorce and divide their property in a way they see fit. Now all that’s left is for a judge to sign off, and the two will be officially divorced. The two don’t have any children, so there will be no custody issues to work out.

The former couple was engaged in 2020—which Brunson confirmed in an Instagram post at the time—and married in October 2021, just before Abbott Elementary premiered.

Of course, Abbott Elementary was a huge and nearly instant success for ABC when it began in December 2021, and Brunson has since went on to win two Emmy Awards for both her writing and her acting in the series.

While accepting an Emmy in 2022, she shouted out her husband during her speech.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said.