‘Shrinking’ Star Joining New Season of Hit ABC Show

Classes are in session for one Shrinking star.

Deadline reports that Luke Tennie will be recurring on the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary.

Tennie will be portraying Dominic, a new teacher at the fictional titular elementary school. His first appearance will be in the premiere episode, airing on Oct. 1. As of now, details surrounding the premiere have not been released, but having a new teacher at the school should be interesting to see. Tennie joins series regulars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

Apple TV+

While not too much has been shared about what the teachers at Abbott will be getting into for Season 5, it has been revealed that an episode will be taking place at a Phillies game. The cast was spotted filming at Citizens Bank Park last week during a Phillies-Braves game, but details about the storyline have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Tennie can most recently be seen in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking as Sean. The series has been renewed for a third season and is set to premiere sometime in 2026. Additional credits include Nickel Boys, CSI: Vegas, Players, On the Verge, Safety, Deadly Class, Thriller, and Shock and Awe, among others. As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes of Abbott Elementary Tennie is set to appear in.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH

Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 5 back in January and was one of the first shows across network television to get greenlit for the 2025-26 season. The series remains a powerhouse and is up for six Emmys at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Brunson. Out of its 30 total nominations over the last three years, Abbott has won four of them.

Don’t miss Luke Tennie’s debut on Abbott Elementary in the Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.