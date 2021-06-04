'90210' Alum Jennie Garth Reveals Daughter's Handmade Prom Dress

✖

Jennie Garth did a special thing for her daughter's prom, proving that even celebrities like the homemade touch. Garth revealed on Instagram that her 18-year-old daughter Lola Ray Facinelli, who Garth shares with her ex-husband, Twilight's Peter Facinelli, requested a handmade dress for prom. While the 90210 star didn't have any sewing experience, she decided to try her hand at it in order to make prom perfect for the teenager, putting together a stunning black strapless gown.

"Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress,'" Garth wrote on Instagram. "Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off! The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress.' She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!"

Garth has spoken a lot in the past about being a mom, especially a mom to teenagers. She shares three daughters with Facinelli -- Luca, 23, Lola, 18, and Fiona, 14 -- and she admitted to PEOPLE that it can be harder dealing with them now that they are no longer kids. "That's the crazy thing, you think that it's hard when they're young, and they're running all around, and needing you all the time," Garth said. "But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it's a whole different ball game. It's like 'Psychological Parenting 101,' and it's definitely not for the faint of heart."

"My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they're doing their thing and they're becoming who they are and who they want to be," Garth explained. "And I'm just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction. Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it's never done." She also admits that sometimes they all butt heads. "When you're a parent, I could breathe the wrong way, and it would be like the end of the world," Garth quipped. "But for the most part, they think I'm pretty cool, and we can hang out."