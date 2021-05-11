'3rd Hour Today' Anchor Dylan Dreyer Expecting Third Child

✖

Dylan Dreyer is about to be a mom of three! The 3rd Hour Today show co-anchor and NBC News meteorologist announced on the Tuesday episode of the show that she is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera. The couple, who are expected to welcome their little one in November, are already parents to sons Oliver George, 16 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4, the latter of whom helped his mom share the exciting news.

During Tuesday's show, Dreyer shared a sweet video of herself and little Calvin making cinnamon "buns in the oven," which Calvin went on to reveal held some pretty heavy significance. With Calvin at one point quipping that the dough "is way bigger than the baby," the toddler later excitedly announced, "we're having a new baby." A relieved Dreyer told her co-anchors, "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

After teasing that she would reveal the sex of her baby on the way during the show's third hour, Dryer recruited the help of her co-anchors to make the big announcement. He co-anchors opened boxes of sweets revealing the letters spelling out "boy," with Dreyer quipping, "Lord help me. Another boy." With two boys already, Dreyer said she and her husband are struggling to find a name, as they "are out of names. I feel like – Calvin Bradley we loved. And we're like, I wish we didn't use Bradley on Calvin, because we could have used that for a first name. And then Oliver George we love." The Today anchors requested the help of viewers to throw out some ideas using the "Dylan's baby name" hashtag.

The exciting news comes after Dreyer previously opened up about her experiences with secondary infertility and suffering a miscarriage. Dreyer said she and her husband "were trying and it wasn’t really happening and just kind of gave up. We were ready for the next phase." She said she and her husband "said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

As for how her little ones feel about adding another brother to the mix? Dreyer said Calvin is over the moon with excitement and even told her after school recently, "I almost told my teacher but I didn't. I didn't tell her! I kept the secret." Little Oliver, meanwhile, has no idea "his world is about to be rocked," the soon-to-be mom of three joked. Dreyer's due date is in November.