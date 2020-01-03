‘Today’ Show’s Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Second Child With Husband Brian Fichera

Congratulations are in order for Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor Dylan Dreyer. On Thursday, Jan. 2, Dreyer gave birth to her second child with husband Brian Fichera — a baby boy they named Oliver George Fichera. Little Oliver arrived at 9:13 a.m., measuring 19 inches weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, the couple revealed on Today on Friday.

“I feel good. I just feel so happy and so blessed,” Dreyer told her co-hosts, adding that their little boy’s name held no significance, but was rather chosen because both she and her husband liked it.

Oliver joins the couple’s older son, 3-year-old Calvin, whom Dreyer said is already taking nicely to his younger brother.

“Everything just clicked,” she said. “There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

Dreyer and Fichera, who married in 2012, announced that they were expecting their second child together back in July, sharing the exciting news on Today.

“I’m pregnant!” she told her co-anchors at the time. “I opened up about my infertility and my secondary infertility and surgeries I’ve had to have and the day I was going to start my IVF, I had all my medicines. I brought them to the Kentucky Derby with me, but the doctor called and said, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant.’”

“I just want to thank everybody for the prayers because I think the prayers and putting my story out there got me where I am today,” she added.

The couple’s new bundle of joy comes after they previously suffered a miscarriage, which Dreyer opened up about in April.

“We got really lucky with Calvin. We tried maybe one or two months,” she said, according to E! News, adding that after trying for six months for a second child, he learned her egg count was low and her uterus was two-thirds scarred.

After undergoing surgery to clear out the scar tissue, Dreyer became pregnant, though a month later she experienced “massive” bleeding and soon learned that she had miscarried.

“I am so blessed with the family that I have, but going through a miscarriage and not knowing what the future holds is emotional,” Dreyer said at the time. “And I just want people to know that I’m going through it, too.”