2 Marvel Cinematic Universe Stars Just Welcomed a Child Together

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded with a new little hero – or villain.

English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcomed their second child, according to The Associated Press.

Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the MCU, confirmed the news to GQ in a feature that published on Monday. He described the birth as the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience. While he didn’t disclose when the baby was born, the interview took place in early December, and the birth was “just the other day.”

Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, who starred in 2023’s The Marvels as Dar-Benn, met in 2019 while starring in a revival of the play Betrayal. They announced their engagement in May 2022, and announced just two months later that they were expecting their first child. That October, they secretly welcomed their baby, and as of now, they still remain engaged.

Ashton revealed her second pregnancy to Vogue in June while appearing at SXSW in London. She showed off her growing baby bump in a sky-blue sleeveless gown designed by friend and longtime collaborator Emilia Wickstead. Hiddleston also told The Associated Press earlier this year, “Becoming a father is the most important and meaningful thing that’s ever happened to me, and the most important thing I will ever do.”

Tom Hiddleston has appeared in 10 projects across the MCU as Loki and will next be starring in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, out this December. He can most recently be seen in Prime Video’s The Night Manager. Additional credits include The Life of Chuck, The Essex Serpent, Early Man, Kong: Skull Island, Crimson Peak, High-Rise, and War Horse.

Aside from The Marvels, Zawe Ashton is known for roles in Velvet Buzzsaw, Blitz, and Greta. She can also be seen in All of You, Maryland, Mr. Malcolm’s List, The Handmaid’s Tale, Wanderlust, Guerrilla, Oasis, Nocturnal Animals, and Fresh Meat, among others.

The couple usually keeps their personal lives pretty private, so don’t be surprised if no other details about the baby are released. At the very least, it seems like Hiddleston and Ashton were able to have a very merry Christmas as a family of four for the first time, and they will have plenty more memorable Christmases to come.