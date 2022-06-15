Tom Hiddleston Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend

Actor Tom Hiddleston is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend actress Zawe Ashton. Rumors about the two began to circulate back in March after Ashton was seen wearing a conspicuous ring at the BAFTA Awards. Now, Hiddleston has confirmed the news in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

Hiddleston and Ashton co-starred in a West End stage production of Betrayal by Harold Pinter in 2019. The actor confirmed that he was engaged to Ashton and said: "I'm very happy," but declined to say much more. He has reportedly avoided discussing personal matters as much as possible ever since he dated Taylor Swift in 2016. He pointedly steered the conversation back towards his work.

(Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Ashton is from London, England and has studied theater for her whole life. She has screen credits going back as far as 1995 when she was still a child, and she had several roles on shows and miniseries throughout the early 2000s. She has since made appearances on Sherlock, Doctor Who and The Handmaid's Tale where she played Oona in the most recent season.

Starting next year, Ashton and Hiddleston will have one major career milestone in common – the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ashton has been cast as a villain in The Marvels, an upcoming movie starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and introducing several new, related characters to the film franchise. Ashton's role has been kept under wraps so far, but of course, fans have plenty of theories to discuss on social media.

Ashton has also worked extensively as a writer, director, playwright and narrator. She has not publicly commented on the news that she and Hiddleston are engaged.

Hiddleston spoke to The L.A. Times about all of his latest work, including Loki on Disney+ and the future of the MCU where his next appearance is uncertain. There's no indication that he will appear in The Marvels alongside his fiance, but now fans are hoping that they will meet on screen one way or another. He also talked about the British miniseries The Essex Serpent which recently aired and two new upcoming TV series – The White Darkness and White Stork.

Loki is streaming now on Disney+ along with several other MCU titles that Hiddleston stars in. He has not been announced as a cast member in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvels is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023.