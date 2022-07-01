'Thor' Star Tom Hiddleston and Fiancée Zawe Ashton Expecting First Child

Tom Hiddleston is about to be a dad! The Thor star and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, are expecting their first child together. The exciting pregnancy news was confirmed on Wednesday as the Mr. Malcolm's List actress, 37, debuted her growing baby bump at a special screening of the period drama in New York City.

Hitting the red carpet, Ashton donned a beige bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, Vogue, which was first to confirm the pregnancy news, reported. The gown was a collaboration between Bilenko and stylist Holly White. The stunning gown draped over Ashton's baby bump. For the Wednesday night outing, Hiddleston was not in attendance, but Ashton, who stars in the Regency era rom-com as Julia, a 19th century society woman courting eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm, was joined by costars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory, along with director Emma Holly Jones.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images)

At this time, neither Hiddleston nor Ashton have publicly commented on the pregnancy news. Multiple outlets attempted to reach out to the couple's representatives but did not hear back, though a source confirmed the pregnancy news to Page Six.

Hiddleston and Ashton first met starred together in the play Betrayal on Broadway in 2019. In the play, Hiddleston and Ashton played a married couple ripped apart by infidelity after she sleeps with his best friend, played by Charlie Cox. A source previously told PEOPLE that while "they were very private publicly, but behind the scenes you could just see a lovely chemistry. There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close." The source added, "Zawe and Tom showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance."

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021 when they made their first red carpet appearance together at the 74th annual Tony Awards. Just months later, the couple sparked engagement rumors in March after Ashton was photographed with a ring on her wedding finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. In June, Hiddleston confirmed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he and Ashton were engaged, the Loki star telling the outlet, "I'm very happy." At this time, further details about the couple's little one on the way, including Ashton's due date, are unknown. Hiddleston is notably private when it comes to his personal life.