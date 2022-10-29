Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Secretly Welcome First Child

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton secretly welcomed the birth of their first child. "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy," a source told Us Weekly. "They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren't sleeping much but are thrilled." Aston, 38, announced her pregnancy at the New York premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List in June. Despite starring alongside her in the film, the Loki actor, 41, wasn't at the event, so she walked the red carpet alone in a floor-length gown showing off her growing bump.

The Marvels star's appearance followed Hiddleston's announcement of the couple's engagement, telling the Los Angeles Times in June that he was "very happy" about the proposal. In March, Ashton wore a diamond ring at the BAFTA Awards that sparked engagement rumors. The same month, it was reported that Hiddleston had proposed to her after three years of dating. They first worked together in the West End's production of Betrayal in 2019 and then transferred to the Broadway play three months later, stoking speculation even more.

In November 2019, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was "crazy about each other," adding that they are "truly past the honeymoon phase" and "looking forward to a long-term relationship. "They love the finer things in life," the insider told Us Weekly. "They also love to let loose and rock out with friends, whether it's at a house party or heading to a local bar or restaurant." The pair made their red carpet debut during the 74th annual Tony Awards in September 2021, when Ashton attended to support her fiancé, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor.

Hiddleston was previously linked to Elizabeth Olsen, Susannah Fielding, and Jessica Chastain before he began dating the Velvet Buzzsaw star. In September 2016, the Thor: Ragnarok actor was also in the spotlight for his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift that lasted three months. Following the high-profile romance he shared with Swift in August 2019, Hiddleston revealed he was taking a more low-key approach to his romantic relationships.

"I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," he told the New York Times. "If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say."