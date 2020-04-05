Jenna Dewan Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Everly as Channing Tatum's Split From Jessie J Goes Public

Like many across the country, Jenna Dewan and her family are currently trying to make the best of their self-isolation period amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Dewan even posted about her family's "quarantine to do list," which included her daughter's fun transformation into a "real fairy." The Soundtrack actor posted a rare photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, having fun on a trampoline whilst donning fairy wings, which were edited onto the snap by Steve Kazee, Dewan's fiancé.

It should be noted that Everly's face was not visible in the snap, as Dewan and Tatum take a private stance when it comes to sharing posts about their daughter. But, fans still got a glimpse of her fairy-friendly activity, thanks to Kazee's expert photo-editing skills. As she went on to relate in the post, their next magical take will feature turning Everly into a unicorn, keeping up with the fantastical theme. Dewan's post came as many were focused on her ex, Tatum, and the recent news about his relationship with Jessie J.

On our Quarantine to do list:

Turn Evie into a “real fairy” 🧚‍♀️

Next up: unicorn

Magic 📷 skills by @SteveKazee pic.twitter.com/cVl7ZaLA3B — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) April 4, 2020

On Saturday, PEOPLE reported that Tatum and Jessie J had split after previously reconciling earlier this year following a month-long split. According to the outlet, the pair's split was an "amicable" one.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s totally amicable.”

The couple originally split in December 2019 after over a year of dating. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two tried to make things work but that the "timing was off." It was also reported that Tatum and Jessie J's differing schedules played a part in their break-up.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” a source said. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

Dewan's recent photo of her and Tatum's daughter also comes about a month after she revealed that she had given birth to her second child, a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. On March 10, she took to Instagram to relate that she had given birth to her son a few days before.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," she wrote, captioning an adorable photo of herself cradling her baby boy.