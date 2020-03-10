Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Her First With Fiance Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed their first child together! Dewan shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, posting a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her new arrival on her chest. The proud mom revealed that she and her fiancé had welcomed a son named Callum on March 6.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan captioned her post. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Kazee posted his own photo on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snap of his hand holding baby Callum's tiny fingers. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," h e wrote. "Welcome to earth star child."

Dewan is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. "She's owning this so much," Dewan told Us Weekly in October of her daughter. "She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, 'Did you know I'm going to be a big sister?' She's so happy. I knew she'd be excited."

Dewan and Kazee announced their pregnancy in September 2019, around one year after they started dating.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," Dewan wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Everly taking a nap together that showed her growing bump. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

"Well...the news is out," Kazee wrote on his own Instagram page at the time. "I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

"The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness," he continued. "A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding."

Kazee also shared some sweet words for Everly, writing, "Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

