Jenna Dewan's Baby Boy Has Arrived, and Fans Are Thrilled for Her

Fans are sending their congratulations to Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee after the couple welcomed their first child together. On Tuesday, Dewan confirmed in an adorable Instagram post that she had given birth to a little boy, son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, just days earlier on Friday, March 6. The little bundle of joy is the couple's first together and joins older sister Everly, whom Dewan shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan announced the news, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself holding her newborn. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee announced the news in his own post. "Welcome to earth star child."

The news was immediately met with rounds of applause from fans, who flocked to social media to congratulate the newly expanded family.

