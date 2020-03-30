Eminem Gushes Over Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: 'She's Made Me Proud'

Eminem may be one of the world's most famous rappers, but he's also a proud father. In a new interview on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast, which was released on March 19, Eminem opened up about the relationship that he has with his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, and his two nieces, whom he considers to be his children. According to the Daily Mail, the "Slim Shady" rapper shared some incredibly sweet words about his kids during the recent podcast episode, shedding light on his life as a family man.

During his conversation with Tyson, Eminem shared that his daughter, who is 24 years old, is an accomplished young woman and that he's incredibly proud of her. He told the former boxer about Mathers, "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college." Eminem referenced a number of facts about his daughter, including that she has graduated from Michigan State University. As the Daily Mail noted, Mathers graduated from the institution back in 2018 with a degree in psychology. While at Michigan State University, Mathers met her boyfriend, Eric McClintock, who has made appearances on her popular Instagram account from time to time.

"I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26," Eminem added during the discussion. "And I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids."

Eminem's comments directly align with what his daughter has said about him in the past. In an interview with the Daily Mail, published in June 2018, Mathers spoke out about her relationship with her famous father. When asked whether she sees her dad often and whether he's supportive, she replied, "Of course, we're very close."

Elsewhere in the interview, Mathers, who has her own, popular Instagram account, addressed what she'd possibly like to pursue after graduating from Michigan State University. In terms of what exactly she wants to do after college, she told the outlet, "I'm not sure yet, it's kind of up in the air, still."

While she remarked that she was unsure of what she wanted to do, she did express an interest in the beauty world. Based on the photos posted on her Instagram account, it's clear that Mathers is drawn to the fashion and beauty worlds and is, as a result, making a name for herself in those spaces.