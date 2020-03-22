Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals How Her Self-Quarantine Is Going

Americans across the country are currently implementing social distancing and self-isolation measures in order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers revealed via Instagram how she's been dealing with this health crisis. According to Mathers, she's currently managing her own self-isolation as best as she can. In her Instagram caption about the global health issue, she also urged others to implement those social distancing and safety measures, as well.

"self-isolation day....7?" Mathers wrote on Instagram, captioning a couple of snaps of her low-key, stay-at-home ensemble. "i want to hang out with my friends as bad as lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures⁣." Mathers has a penchant for posting some incredibly chic, fashionable looks on her Instagram account. But, as she noted in her recent caption, she hasn't been getting as dressed up lately because, well, she's simply doing her part to stay home at the moment.

"but seriously it’s so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" her message continued. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

This isn't the first time that Eminem's daughter has touched upon the coronavirus topic. On March 14, she shared a snap of one of her stylish looks and shared some advice about staying healthy in the process. In the photo, Mathers donned a white jacket, jeans, and knee-high snakeskin boots whilst standing at an intersection.

"the corner of wash your hands and don't touch your face," she jokingly captioned the snap.

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump touched upon the very social distancing measures that Mathers recently urged fans to stay mindful of. On Monday, the president said that Americans should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more and that older individuals should stay home and to avoid others. He also shared that these social distancing efforts could be in effect until July or August.

"It's important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms. They can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," he said, per Deadline.