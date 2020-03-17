'7th Heaven' Fans Ecstatic Over Beverley Mitchell's Pregnancy Reveal Days After Co-Star Lorenzo Brino's Death

The 7th Heaven family received some good news on Tuesday, as Beverley Mitchell revealed that she was pregnant with her third child. The star revealed the news on Instagram by telling fans that she and her husband, Michael Cameron, finally received their "gold at the end of the rainbow" after she experienced a miscarriage in 2018. In response to the news, many fans have expressed their excitement on social media and have sent the actor some incredibly kind messages in the process.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!" Mitchell wrote on Instagram to announce the news, before touching upon her sponsored partnership with Clear Blue. "So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"

Mitchell's news comes a couple of days after it was reported that her 7th Heaven co-star Lorenzo Brino died as a result of a car crash. While 7th Heaven fans continue to mourn Brino's death, Mitchell's news has now provided them with a dose of positive news amidst the tragedy.