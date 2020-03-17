'7th Heaven' Star Beverley Mitchell Pregnant With Rainbow Baby Following Miscarriage

7th Heaven actor Beverley Mitchell took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some amazing news with her followers. According to the star, she is pregnant with her third child with husband Michael Cameron. As she noted on Instagram, this happy news comes after she experienced a miscarriage in 2018.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!" Mitchell wrote, before discussing her sponsored partnership with Clear Blue. "So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"

"So grateful to @clearblue who make it so easy in those few minutes that feel like hours! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT," she continued.

Mitchell, who shares daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 5, with Cameron, further expressed her excitement over the new addition to her family on her Instagram Story. She said that she and her husband are "super excited and adapting to what [their] future looks like."

As previously mentioned, in the past, Mitchell has opened up about how she experienced a miscarriage. In November 2018, the former 7th Heaven star said that she had miscarried twins earlier in the year, per Us Weekly.

"Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing!" she shared on Instagram at the time. "Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows!"

Us Weekly went on to report that Mitchell turned to a friendly face after she went through the devastating loss, noting that she got support from her 7th Heaven co-star Jessica Biel.

"She was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing," Mitchell told the publication exclusively at the time. "She was one of the first people I called and I'm just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a freaking bada—, awesome person."