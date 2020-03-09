Watch Katy Perry Tell Her Grandma She Was Pregnant Before Her Death

On Monday morning, Katy Perry announced some sad news to her fans on Instagram. The singer explained that her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, had passed away. Before her grandmother's passing, Perry shared that she was able to share an incredibly touching moment with her when she told her loved one that she was pregnant with her first child.

Perry posted a video on Instagram that showcases the moment that she told her grandmother that she was going to welcome her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. In the video, the "Roar" singer can be seen by her grandma's side in the hospital.

"Grandma, it's Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you," Perry can be heard saying in the clip. "I'm gonna tell you that I'm gonna have a baby. I'm pregnant, grandma. But, Katy is finally pregnant. She's the last one, but I have a baby inside me. And I wanted to tell that to you." While her grandmother's reaction can't be seen in the clip, it seems as though she responded positively to Perry's happy news.

In addition to posting a video of herself telling her grandma her pregnancy news, she also took to Instagram to share a lovely tribute to her late family member.

"I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so," Perry wrote, captioning a slideshow of photos and videos of herself and her grandma.

"She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann," she continued. "When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."