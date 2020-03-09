Katy Perry is hoping for a baby girl. The "Roar" songstress took the stage Sunday at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, for a performance fit for International Women's Day — baby bump and all. Perry, 35, had her bump on full display in a pink retro-themed dress covered in female symbols and hearts.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Perry can be heard telling the crowd during another concert she performed after the final, "I hope it's a girl."

Ahead of the final, she performed some of her biggest hits like "Roar" and "Firework," even making the for a Perry classic — a costume change. She swapped the pink ensemble for a purple minidress with female symbols printed across the front and pink high-heeled thigh-high boots. Later on, she donned a pink romper with a matching pink cape for her second performance of the day.

The performances came one day after she told fans outside her hotel that she wasn't feeling her best, according to the Daily Mail.

"I've been better. I'm so jet-lagged," she said before adding that she injured her hand prior to her flight. "I sprained myself," she explained. "I don't know ... my body is changing!"

She explained that she was looking forward to her performances at the cricket final, but "it's going to be interesting. With all the variables."

Perry revealed last week with the release of her "Never Worn White" music video that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. In the video, she is shown cradling her bump in a sheer dress.

Immediately following the video release, Perry opened up about the pregnancy in an Instagram Live video.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy," the American Idol judge said at the time. "It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together with each other."

During Sunday's episode of American Idol, fans watched Perry reveal her pregnancy alongside her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"Guys, I can't tell you how excited I am," Richie began. "We're going to have a fourth judge on the show this year."

"I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," Bryan chimed in, before saying, "I think [the news] should come from Katy."

"I'm having a baby," Perry told the camera as she cradled her stomach.

Congrats @katyperry and Orlando Bloom ! We’re looking forward to adding a 4th judge to the family. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/5PhTunLG5D — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 9, 2020

On Twitter, Perry wrote, "Can't wait for Uncle [Lionel Richie] and Uncle [Luke Bryan] to teach my kid how to shop til they drop, and then tie a fishing hook."

Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom shares 9-year-old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013.

Photo credit: Cameron Spencer / Staff / Getty