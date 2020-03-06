Katy Perry Gets Candid About Pregnancy Cravings and 'Joining Force of Working Moms'

Katy Perry is embracing her pregnancy cravings publicly after announcing Wednesday she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together! Chowing down on dried mango on Instagram Live after revealing her baby news in her "Never Worn White" music video, Perry reassured her followers that her cravings take many forms at around six months pregnant.

"Guys, I just don't eat healthy snacks all the time. You want to talk cravings..." she said, laughing. "I like, literally, never cared for spice, and now, I have to carry Tobasco sauce in my purse like that woman. Like, I am that woman. I am Karen with her Tobasco sauce. Some people have essential oils, and I have Tobasco sauce. ... I've been eating the same burrito for weeks on end."

As for what she can't stand now that she's expecting, Perry revealed an aversion to beef.

"Actually a food that grosses me out now is beef," she said. "Not really into red meat, but thank God for Impossible Burger because that basically tastes like red meat and when I do want it, I do that."

The American Idol judge's love of snacking helped keep her pregnancy a secret, she told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday.

“That’s why nobody really [suspected] anything, because I’ve always been hungry," she joked. “And I've never liked [doing] crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!"

As for if her pregnancy was a happy accident or more planned, Perry revealed everything had happened in perfect timing for her new family.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she said of her pregnancy. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

She doesn't plan on slowing her career as a mother, Perry noted, explaining she'll be dropping her new album this summer, right around when she's due.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she said. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images