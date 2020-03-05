Katy Perry Shares Pregnancy Details in First Interview Following Announcement

Katy Perry is opening up about her pregnancy in detail for the first time since the singer announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together in her "Never Worn White" music video Wednesday night. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday, Perry explained that her pregnancy was at the perfect time for her and her husband-to-be.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she said of her pregnancy. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

Perry also joked that her mom, Mary, managed to ruin her pregnancy reveal to her parents with her maternal intuition. While the "Firework" singer put the big news on a wine label she planned to bring for her parents as a dinner gift, Mary began looking at the wine in her home before she had a chance to present it.

"She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?'" Perry recalls. "And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess moms have intuition unlike any other right?"

Soon after Perry announced she would be welcoming her little one this summer, she also revealed her next album would be coming around the same time. The American Idol judge has no plan of slowing down her career once she becomes a mom, she added in Thursday's interview.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she said. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

Photo credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor, Getty