'That '70s Show' and 'OITNB' Star Laura Prepon Gives Birth to Second Child With Husband Ben Foster

Laura Prepon is officially a mom of two! On Wednesday, the That '70s Show and Orange Is the New Black actress confirmed that she welcomed her second child with husband Ben Foster. News of the little one’s arrival was confirmed on the actress' Instagram account. The little one joins big sister Ella, whom the actress and Foster welcomed in August of 2017.

"Welcoming home our new bundle of love," Prepon captioned a sweet snapshot of herself looking down at her bundle of joy, who is swaddled in a hospital blanket. "Overwhelmed with gratitude."

Further details on the newborn, including date of birth, sex, and name have not yet been revealed.

Prepon had first announced in October of last year that she and Foster were expecting, at the time sharing a sweet photo of herself and daughter Ella, the actress baring a very visible baby bump.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!" the then mom of one captioned the sweet snapshot, adding the hashtag "knocked up."

In the months that followed, Prepon didn't shy away from showing off her bump. Along with making her first red carpet appearance post-baby news at the 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veterans Day Special in Washington D.C. later that month, the actress also showed off her growing belly on social media.

In a Jan. 4-dated post, she wrote that she was "heading into the new year with a bundle from the farmers market and a bundle on the way."

In early February, she again showed off her bump, sharing a photo of herself lounging on the couch hard at work on the tour for her upcoming book, You and I, As Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood.

Prepon and Foster have been married since June of 2018, just a year after welcoming their daughter. Although they had known one another since they were 18, they had first sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted walking around New York City arm-in-arm in July of 2016. They made their relationship official in October of that same year.