Zooey Deschanel Officially Settles Divorce Amid Romance With Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have come to an official settlement in their divorce after announcing the end of their four-year marriage back in October, according to court documents obtained this week by The Blast. The former couple filed a judgment package earlier in the week, which typically means all the details of the divorce have been agreed upon, including custody and child support, in private.

Pechenik filed for divorce from the 500 Days of Summer actress in October 2019, but the two said in a joint statement at the time that they had every intention of maintaining an amicable relationship and co-parenting daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2. "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the two said at the time. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Pechanik later doubled down on the amiable nature of the divorce, telling Us Weekly, "Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together. We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them. I’m happy."

Deschanel and Pechanik first began dating in 2014 following her split from Jamie Linden. In 2015, the couple got engaged one week after they announced they were expecting their first child and secretly tied the knot just months later in August 2015.

The New Girl actress has since moved on with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, whom she met while filming James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in August 2019. Sparks flew immediately between the two, Jonathan admitted on his an April episode of his brother's podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. "I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out."

He gushed of Deschanel in a January episode of Tamron Hall's talk show that his girlfriend is someone "who I absolutely love and adore inside," adding that it was the "first time" he had someone who returned the same "romantic, creative" energy he brings to a relationship.

"It was exciting for me to realize that all of a sudden I'm on this new path with somebody who... I know she's an amazing mother, she has two beautiful kids," Scott said. "And so I think, for me, all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t have to go this road alone.'"