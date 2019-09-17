Zooey Deschanel Seen for First Time After Ex-Husband Speaks out Amid Jonathan Scott Romance

Zooey Deschanel was recently seen out for the first time since her ex-husband spoke about their split, amid reports that the actress has struck up a romance with Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott.

In the photos shared by PEOPLE, 39-year-old Deschanel was spotted in dark-red top and jeans, as she walked down the sidewalk in Manhattan Beach, California on Saturday. She was carrying a pizza box, and a couple of other to-go sacks from a nearby restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here

Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik announced on earlier this month that they were splitting up, issuing a joint statement that read, “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

Zooey Deschanel’s Ex Breaks His Silence on Their Split After She Begins Dating Jonathan Scott https://t.co/8p6RVkkE9E — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2019

“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children,” the statement added. “Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The pair married in 2015 and share two children together: 4-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf.

A week after Zooey Deschanel announced their split and a day after it was revealed she’s dating #PropertyBrothers‘ Jonathan Scott, her ex Jacob Pechenik is speaking out. https://t.co/tXVZ9tF4dt pic.twitter.com/PCQQklFr1T — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2019

Later, Pechenik issued his own personal statement on the split, telling reporters, “Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together.”

“We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them,” he concluded. “I’m happy.”

Summer is over, but #PropertyBrothers‘ Jonathon Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s relationship is heating up. https://t.co/GhnnWCDyHI pic.twitter.com/wcYE7Hk9Nu — E! News (@enews) September 14, 2019

Soon, news emerged that Deschanel and Scott had hit things off, and were in the early stages of dating one another. A source close to the situation told PEOPLE, “It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together.”

Following the news, many have been speaking out on social media, with one person joking, “How did we end up on the timeline where Zooey Deschanel is said to be dating a Property Brother she met on the set of Carpool Karaoke?”

“I can’t make fun of [Zooey Deschanel] for dating one of the property brothers because at least she has a boyfriend,” one other fan quipped.

At this time, Deschanel does not appear to have publicly commented on the status of her relationship with Scott.

Photo Credit: Getty Images