Zooey Deschanel’s Estranged Husband Jacob Pechenik Speaks out After She Begins Dating ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott

Following the news of Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott officially dating after cameras captured the two on a date this past weekend, the New Girl star’s soon-to-be-ex husband, Jacob Pechenik is breaking his silence over the news and revealing, all is good between him and Deschanel.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, Pechenik, who split from the New Girl actress earlier this month, shared the news at an event just hours after Deschanel was reported to have moved on with the HGTV star.

“Everything is amicable and we have beautiful children together that are that way because we were the parents,” Pechenik said.

When speaking of the couple’s daughter, Elsie, 4 and son, Charlie, 2, the film producer revealed their plans to co-parent, admitting that the two would be “raising them” and “continue to raise them and take great care of them.”

Pechenik was reported to be in great spirits at the event, adding he was “happy.”

Deschanel and Pechenik revealed they were splitting up on Sept. 6, after four years of marriage. In a statement, the two revealed that the decision came after “a long period of contemplation,” and decided they were “better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

News broke Friday evening that Deschanel and Scott were dating after paparazzi cameras captured the two holding hands while out on a date in Silver Lake, California. The Canadian reality TV star revealed to Us prior to the photos release that he was “seeing someone,” but declined to reveal her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott said. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Hollywood Life, who first reported the photos, had a source at the scene that shared the two were completely smitten with one another.

“Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” an insider told the site. “They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

