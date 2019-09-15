‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Breaks His Silence on Relationship Status Amid Zooey Deschanel Sighting

Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott is sharing details of his new-found relationship status after paparazzi captured snapshots of him holding hands with New Girl actress, Zooey Deschanel, while out on a date in California Friday night. Touting the union a “pleasant surprise” while chatting with Us Weekly, Scott and Deschanel met during the filming of a Carpool Karaoke segment with their siblings last month. Their date came on the heels of just a week following Deschanel and husband, Jacob Pechenik’s split.

“I am seeing someone,” Scott, 41, admitted to Us Weekly. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel, 39, and Scott were seen together outside Little Dom’s in Silver Lake, California, holding hands as they walked to the restaurant.

“Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” an insider told Hollywood Life, which published the photos. “They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

The site’s source said the two “started out as friends,” but found a spark after dating a couple of times.

“They seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can,” the outlet’s source said. “They both seem pretty happy and into it so far. It’s still very, very new. She’s been separated for several months from Jacob. She’s just very private. It’s still very new and she wasn’t really looking to date, but she and Jonathan hit it off unexpectedly.”

Another source told PEOPLE their relationship is “new, but they are having a lot of fun.”

In early August, Scott and Deschanel taped an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Scott’s twin bother Drew Scott and Deschanel’s older sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel.

On Sept. 6, Deschanel and Pechenik announced the end of their four-year marriage. The couple share two young children, Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple said in a statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Scott was previously married to Kelsey Ully from 2007 to 2010. He dated Jacinta Kuznetsov for three years before their 2018 breakup.

“One of the things that drew me to Jacinta the most when we met was that she was fiercely independent,” Scott told PEOPLE in June. “She wanted to accomplish a lot of things in her life, and that did not involve following a partner around on the road as they pursued their career.”

