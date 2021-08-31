Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Take 'Special Trip' Together to Hawaii

✖

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are feeling the love on a "special" Hawaiian vacation. The Property Brothers star, 43, shared photos Sunday of the couple's trip to Oahu, Hawaii on Instagram, posing for photos together and taking in the tropical views. "There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer," he captioned the shots, calling it a "much needed, special trip."

The HGTV star's followers were hoping that the trip was perhaps special for more than just its views, with one person commenting, "Perfect environment for PROPOSAL!" and another chiming in, "When are you two going to get married??" The couple did just celebrate their two-year anniversary earlier this month, with the New Girl alum, 41, posting a sweet selfie of the two on Instagram to celebrate. “2 years and still my favorite,” she captioned the anniversary post, with Scott commenting beneath, ”I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life.”

The couple first met on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their famous siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott in the summer of 2019. The Elf actress would later tell Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she felt “instant chemistry” with her now-beau, and the two spent most of 2020 quarantining together. In a June interview with Us Weekly, Deschanel gushed of Scott, “I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world. So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power," Deschanel added to PEOPLE. "He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels.” Their shared love for the environment ended up being one of the bonding forces between the two. ”I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," the Celebrity Dating Game host explained. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie, and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children, and split from in 2019. Scott was also previously married to Kelsy Ully, tying the knot in 2007 and splitting in 2010.