Zach Bryan’s Ex Brianna Chickenfry Breaks Down Crying in Video About Their Breakup

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia was “blindsided” by ex Zach Bryan’s public breakup announcement. The podcaster, 25, took to YouTube on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to share her side of the story after waking up to the country star, 28, sharing the news of their recent split on his Instagram Story without her knowledge.

“I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up,” she said in the video, sitting on the floor of her bathroom while fighting back tears. The Plan Bri Uncut host revealed that their breakup had only been made official the day before, and while she doesn’t feel ready to discuss the “details” of what happened yet, she promised to eventually.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” LaPaglia said. “I’m at the point where it’s, like, how can you give someone everything and, like, love them so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t.” She continued, “How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days? It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now.”

She continued that while she wanted to “heal privately,” Bryan’s breakup announcement came without warning. “We broke up yesterday, so I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly,” the Barstool Sports personality added. She assured her followers, “I’m going to be OK. I’m going to be fine. I’m just obviously really, really hurt right now. I wanted to just be hurt for a week and lay in bed. I just didn’t want it to be public, so I’m just feeling blindsided.”

Earlier that day, the “Something in the Orange” singer took to his Instagram Story to confirm rumors of his split from LaPaglia after more than a year of dating. “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” wrote Bryan, who celebrated his one-year anniversary with LaPaglia in July.

Zach Bryan

“I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways,” he continued. “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.” The Grammy winner concluded, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

LaPaglia then shared an Instagram Story of her own, saying she was feeling “blindsided” at the moment. “Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she wrote. “I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”