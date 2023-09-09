Zach Bryan Arrest Details Reveal Outburst at Police

The country star was arrested in Oklahoma after one of his security guards were pulled over.

Details about Zach Bryan's arrest have been released, shedding light on why the traffic stop happened and what was Bryan's role. According to TMZ, the police report notes that Bryan pulled over after his security guard for traveling 78 in a 55.

As the outlet details, Bryan pulled over in his black pickup and got out of his vehicle, questioning the police officer about what was taking so long. The police asked Bryan to return to his truck two times, telling him that he'd be taken to jail for not complying. Bryan reportedly responded saying, "I'll go to jail, let's do it."

Bryan called his arrest a reason "why people do not like police officers," all while the officer explained how he had interfered in the original traffic stop. He soon asked to be let out of his handcuffs and that he'd return to his vehicle, but this didn't happen. He allegedly said, "If you don't, it is going to be a mistake sir. I promise."

"This is the second time this has happened in 3 days. These f-ing cops are out of control," he reportedly added. "You boys need checked, a bunch of f***in middle aged white dudes arresting people."

As TMZ notes, the police did speak with the Assistant District Attorney to confirm there was nothing illegitimate about the arrest. Bryan apparently became apologetic by this point while also still saying he'd be getting the mayor involved.

His father also echoed these sentiments when Bryan called him, with police noting that he said he'd be getting the governor involved. Bryan seemed to take a different tone in his social media statement about the incident.

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of m e and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan wrote. "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."

He closed his statement by asking for prayers to move on from the incident while driving home that he regrets it. "I'm just trying the best I can. I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."