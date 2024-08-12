Zac Brown's Split From Estranged Wife Just Got Messier

Zac Brown is making some strong allegations against his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi. According to US Weekly, the singer claims Yazdi violated a confidentiality agreement related to her recent Instagram posts and stole confidential business information from him.

The court documents obtained by Us Weekly allege that the 33-year-old stole "confidential information" belonging to the Zac Brown Collective (ZBC) on the heels of their announced separation in December 2023. She is alleged to have taken the documents despite "knowing full well" she was leaving the business and relationship.

"She forwarded to her personal email address highly sensitive documents concerning Mr. Brown and ZBC's business," the court documents allege. "Ms. Yazdi stole documents concerning a yet-to-be-revealed song Mr. Brown was preparing with another artist. ... She stole documents concerning Mr. Brown's and ZBC's financials, business valuations and other highly sensitive information she had no right to take and no legitimate reason for possessing."

The documents also allege that Yazdi took the action "in an apparent attempt to gain leverage" over the country singer during their divorce proceedings. The singer is after "injunctive relief and damages arising" from the "blatant violations of confidentiality obligations."

The filing also claims Yazdi unleashed a "defamatory social media campaign" that Brown is calling "false" and more violations of confidentiality agreements. A May post from Yazdi had referenced her "rebirth" after her relationship due to freedom from "narcissitic abuse" which included "threatening" "gaslighting" and an attempt to force Yazdi from posting photos to Instagram. Brown was not mentioned by name in these posts, but the court documents contend the "content and timing" and the public nature of their marriage, despite confidentiality agreements up and down, would lead anybody to understand she was alluding to Brown with her comments.

The filing is the latest in a messy split, with a judge ruling the couple's prenuptial agreement is valid after several claims being made by both parties. Brown is also claiming that her ZBC salary and paid mortgage on her Hawaii home were already benefits she received despite their short marriage.

All and all, it seems more like a business agreement than a marriage. The four months seems inconsequential to their actual relationship.