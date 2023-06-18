'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Files Prenup Violation Against Estranged Wife as Divorce Battle Continues

In the midst of his divorce battle with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner has filed a new prenup violation against her. In new documents obtained by Page Six, Costner alleges that Baumgartner spent nearly $100,000 of his money "without prior notice" and that she's in violation of their pre-marital agreement. If his financial information is leaked, he also reportedly fears "irreparable harm" due to fraud, burglars, and "unwanted and embarrassing global media attention."

This comes after it was reported that Baumgartner is apparently refusing to move out of their home, but her lawyer denies any such claim, especially with it involving their three kids. He allegedly also gave her a million dollars more than what was initially agreed upon in the prenup, as well as extra money to cover moving expenses and to rent a house. However, Costner is accusing her of using his credit card to fund expenses, which is creating a lot of debt, all for their divorce, even despite having all of the extra money.

According to The Blast, through his lawyer, Kevin Costner has made a "comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, he has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo since the Petition was filed, continuing to pay all of the parties' children's expenses, and he is negotiating a summer visitation schedule for the parties' three teenage children." Their agreement was made back in 2004, as Costner claims she's breaking it since their prenup stated that she had 30 days to move out following their breakup, with an additional $1.2 million to find a new home.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have been together for 18 years, but she filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences. It was also previously reported that due to Costner's demanding work schedule, as he's been busy with both the final season of Yellowstone and his upcoming Western film franchise Horizon, it put a strain on the relationship. He also knew she was "unhappy," but their divorce was still an unexpected "unpleasant surprise." Baumgartner listed their date of separation on April 11, and officially filed on May 1, but both of them asked for joint custody of their kids, which may be the only thing the two agree on.

Court documents also recently suggested that Costner won't be filming the final batch of Yellowstone episodes, as he won't be leaving California for the rest of the year to do work. Yellowstone, which films in Montana, is supposed to start filming again in August. However, with the writers' strike, it's unlikely production will start up by then unless the strike comes to an end within the next few weeks. With SAG-AFTRA members preparing to strike as well, it's possible it will go on for a while. This could play in Costner's favor, however, if filming can hold off until 2024, but that also means he would want to go back to filming. With the way things have been going for him, it's unknown what he would want for his life, both personal and professional.