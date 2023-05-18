Kevin Costner Teases Next Project Amid 'Yellowstone' Drama

Kevin Costner has teased his next big project, Horizon, amid the ongoing drama surrounding his Paramount Network series, Yellowstone. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of a set chair for his new movie, a multi-part western epic which he will direct and star in. "We're deep into the production of [Horizon], and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves," Costner wrote in a caption on the image. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

In addition to starring in and helming Horizon, Costner also co-wrote with film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project has been in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line for some time. The film is said to be "set in pre and post-American Civil War" and will depict "the expansion of the American West." Among the film's impressive cast roster are stars such Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi, and Thomas Haden Church. Horizon does not currently have an announced release date.

The post comes after it was revealed that Yellowstone is officially ending at Paramount Network. This follows rumors that the cancellation is due to Costner not being interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that co-creator Taylor Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit.

The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out." Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.