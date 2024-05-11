Chrissy Teigen Admits to Contacting Ex-Boyfriends, John Legend Reacts

During a lively conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chrissy Teigen shared an intriguing personal anecdote that piqued the interest of her husband, John Legend. The couple was guests on the episode, during which a gushing Drew Barrymore praised Teigen's relaxed and fun approach to cooking, which she incorporated into her best-selling cookbooks. As they all reminisced about their younger days living in New York's East Village, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Teigen revealed that she had recently started reconnecting with people from her past. "I just started reaching out to my old ex-boyfriends, actually," she said nonchalantly, prompting a surprised "Wow" from Legend sitting beside her.

Trying to clarify, Teigen backtracked a bit, "It sounds worse the way I said it." Legend jumped in to explain, "She started like connecting with high school friends and she's talking about high school boyfriends. It's fine." Teigen confirmed, "Yes, high school, middle school, truly. It's just been wonderful reconnecting."

Although the instance of reconnecting with past partners could be considered problematic by some, Teigen and Legend did not seem fazed. Barrymore even chimed in about maintaining friendships with her own exes, like her ex-boyfriend of five years, Fabrizio Moretti from the band The Strokes.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the power couple recalled their 10th-anniversary trip in September 2023. "We got married at Lake Como [Italy]...and we decided we would go back for our 10th anniversary, this time, you know, four kids later," Legend explained, "and it was pretty amazing." Barrymore remarked, "It's like a dream, but the dream is real."

For Teigen, the highlight was having their children — Luna Simone, 8; Miles Theodore, 5; Esti Maxine, 1; and Wren Alexander, 11 months — be part of the experience this time around. "To see our kids waiting at the edge of the dock when we arrived to the party was so amazing. It was beautiful," she shared.

The emotional weight of the moment wasn't lost on Legend, who admitted, "We were weeping. Yeah, we were sobbing. It was intense. It was beautiful."

In October, the singer, 45, also recounted his 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations with Teigen, 38, in greater detail with People. "We had a big anniversary celebration," Legend says. "We wrote speeches for each other where we reflected on our love, our 10 years of being married and the family we've grown. It was really a beautiful celebration."

According to the singer, he is "going through the photos right now to put together a little book to commemorate" the event." The "All of Me" singer added, "It really was a magical time."

"I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing," he said about the couple's four children. "We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."

Legend and Teigen, who wed on Sept. 14, 2013, celebrated their 10th anniversary with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, the location of their first wedding. "It was very romantic," a source told People at the time. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

Later in the event, "[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests," the insider said, adding that Legend "held a brief speech later, after the dinner."

"There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated," the source continued, pointing out that there were also "flowers everywhere" on display at the romantic gathering, calling it a "very elegant, very classic event."