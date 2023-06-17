Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Claps Back at His Claim She Won't Move Out

Kevin Costner's troubles with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are continuing, and this time, she's clapping back at his claim that she won't move out. According to PEOPLE, court documents obtained by Insider states that a request for order was previously filed by the Yellowstone actor, which "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives." Baumgartner's attorney John Rydell reportedly added in the documents that although "the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine."

TMZ also recently obtained court documents where Kevin Costner stated that Christine Baumgartner had 30 days to leave the house he owned after filing for divorce. She reportedly filed on May 1 and has yet to move out. A source told PEOPLE that Costner gave Baumgartner a million dollars more than what was required in their prenuptial agreement and said that "he has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified." Not only that, but TMZ reported that documents stated that the actor is willing to offer $10,000 for Christine's moving costs as well as $30,000 a month for a rental home.

Last month, it was reported that the big reason for their split was Kevin Costner's work schedule putting a strain on the relationship. Barmgautner filed for divorce from Costner earlier in the month, citing irreconcilable differences. While Costner knew that his wife was "unhappy," the divorce was still an "unexpected surprise." The couple had been married for 18 years and share three children together.

Just recently, it was reported that Kevin Costner would likely not be filming the final episodes of Yellowstone, which are supposed to start filming in August, as court documents suggested he would not be traveling outside of California for work until at least 2024. It's possible that due to the writers' strike, the second half of Season 5 won't even film this year, or at least not until later in the year. While it was also expected that he wouldn't be in very many episodes of Yellowstone's final season, it's even harder knowing that it's very likely John Dutton will not be part of the final batch of episodes for the Western drama as he focuses on his upcoming franchise Horizon.