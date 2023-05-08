Kevin Costner Blows off Steam Amid Divorce, 'Yellowstone' Drama

Kevin Costner took some time to himself amid his divorce drama. The Bodyguard star was photographed out at BigShots Golf in St. George, Utah on a break from filming his latest film. The photos were taken just hours after TMZ broke the story his wife Christine blindsided him with a divorce filing after 18 years of marriage. The estranged pair share three children, and it comes after Costner announced he wouldn't be returning for a fifth season of Yellow Stone. His camp even blew off rumors that he cheated with a staffer on the show. Still, sources say Christine's divorce filing has been devastating for him. There were internet rumors Kevin got a woman pregnant on the set of "Yellowstone," but sources close to the actor called it "total BS."

The legendary actor does have an ironclad prenup. He owns all of their homes, three in total, and per the document, Christine must vacate the property. Both are seeking joint custody of their children. It was clear from his statement after the divorce filing that he was not in the know. His rep told the media outlet: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." Christine cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing.

This isn't his first time in divorce court. His first marriage ended in a record-setting divorce ... costing him around $80 million. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. They too share three children.

According to a report from PEOPLE Magazine, Kevin and Cindy's marriage ended due to his hectic work schedule. They first met when she worked for Delta Airlines and he was a stage manager. But his acting career took off. Initially, she was supportive of his Hollywood ambitions. But after 16 years of marriage, she'd had enough.

In 2012, Costner opened up about his divorce with Silva, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That's a huge loss."