Wife of Creed Singer Scott Stapp Files for Divorce

Scott Stapp's marriage appears to be nearing its end, as his wife has initiated legal proceedings by filing for divorce. Jaclyn, the Creed singer's wife of 18 years, has decided to end their marriage, according to her rep. Jaclyn reportedly planned the split for a while, as court records obtained by TMZ reveal that she filed a divorce petition in May.

Her rep told the outlet that despite never imagining divorcing Scott one day, she's decided to move on from him after a long struggle. According to the rep, Jaclyn has requested privacy as the proceedings unfold. At this time, their children are the top priority.

The Stapps married in 2006, and their relationship has become tumultuous over time. After filing for divorce in 2014 and again in 2022, Jaclyn withdrew it both times, only for Scott to file for divorce the following year. The couple has three children together.

"Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately," a representative for told People. "Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work," another source told the media outlet.

Throughout his career, Scott has never been shy about speaking out about the challenges he has faced both in his personal life and relationships. In 2015, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder due to what is believed to be the effects of alcohol and drug abuse.

Emerging from the music scene of Tallahassee, Florida, in 2004, the rock band Creed quickly rose to prominence, cementing their status as one of the most commercially successful and influential rock acts of the contemporary era. As one of the top ten best-selling artists in the 2000s, they have sold over 53 million copies of their three multi-platinum albums.

Creed announced they would be touring the country once again last year after becoming a pop culture nostalgia act in recent years. The "Summer of '99" and "Are You Ready" concert tours will begin in July and run until December, during which time the band will play over 60 shows in the U.S. and Canada. They went viral multiple times last year as the Texas Rangers played their hit song "Higher" throughout their eventual run to the World Series Championship.