'The Conners' Star Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's Divorce Settlement Process Finally Ends

The Conners star Sara Gilbert and songwriter Linda Perry seemingly divorced back in October 2021 with terms submitted to the court. However, for unclear reasons, the split was still dragging on until an unexpected case update surfaced back in April. Now, The Blast reported on Friday that the pair have finally settled on the terms of their split nearly five years after separating and over two-and-a-half years since legal documents concerning the divorce settlement surfaced. As part of this 2024 settlement, neither party will receive spousal support.

Gilbert cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair's separation, which is listed as Aug. 13, 2019.

Gilbert had implied wanting to be done with Perry and didn't want the divorce proceedings to drag out any further. That meant that they had filed for joint custody of their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, who was born in 2015. In addition, the actress asked the court to terminate their rights to alimony. What might be a bit more challenging is splitting their assets since Gilbert was "unaware of the exact identification" of their properties.

Sara Gilbert was in a relationship with television producer Ali Adler from 2001 to 2011. They have two kids together, born in 2004 and 2007. After amicably separating in 2011, Gilbert began seeing songwriter, music producer, and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry. The two got engaged in 2013, tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed their son the following year.

Meanwhile, as Gilbert is in the midst of ending her marriage, she luckily has something else to put her focus on. She is currently starring in the sixth season of the ABC sitcom The Conners, which recently aired its 100th episode and is preparing to wrap up with one final season later in 2024.