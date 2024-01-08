Will Taylor Swift Have Travis Kelce By Her Side at Golden Globes?

Taylor Swift will continue enjoying the success of her Eras Tour on Sunday night due to the concert's film earning a nomination at the Golden Globes. According to CBS News, Swift skipped out on the final Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium to prepare for the awards night, but with the team in town already, will boyfriend Travis Kelce be on hand?

According to Page Six, Kelce was benched for the final game of the regular season, which is typical ahead of a playoff run. But with that, he still won't find time to attend with Swift, reportedly flying back to KC with the team after the game.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes, one of the new additions to this year's return to the awards stage. She has never won a Golden Globe, despite earning a few nominations over the years. She competed last year in the original song category with "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing.

She also earned a nomination in 2020 for the song "Beautiful Ghosts" from the Cats musical film adaptation. She attended that year with Joe Alwyn, her beau of 6 years before they broke up in 2023. According to CBS News, it was one of the few times she was photographed in public with her ex, making Kelce's absence a little disappointing on that level. Still, quite small in the grand scheme of things, though. She also had a pair of nominations over a decade ago in the original song category, so she's no stranger.

Jo Koy: What to Know About the Golden Globes Host for 2024https://t.co/rneUt5UaWs — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 6, 2024

Swift's absence at the Chiefs game was evident, though. Fans brought signs asking where Taylor was, while Kelce sat on the sidelines with the team, resting up for their playoff run starting next week. He's already admitted that She's been on the "rollercoaster of life" since Swift appeared at a Chiefs game to support Kelce and seemingly kick off their relationship.

In the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, Eras is up against plenty of tough competition. Barbie and Oppenheimer are the center favorites to walk away with this one given their massive success, but Eras also was one of the few films to affect their success at the box office so it isn't like she's also ran here. Tune into the Golden Globes live on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m. ET or stream it live on Paramount+.