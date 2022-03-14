Will Smith Speaks out About Infidelity Concerning His Marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith cleared up some rumors about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith that came up after the now-famous 2020 Red Table Talk episode about their relationship. During that episode, Pinkett Smith said she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which many assumed meant the two had an affair. However, Smith insists there has never been infidelity in their marriage.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” Smith told CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King in a new interview. “Never. Jada and I talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

Smith’s comment comes over two years after the Red Table Talk episode where Smith and Pinkett Smith pulled back the curtains on their relationship. A few days before the episode was released, Alsina claimed he had an affair with Pinkett Smith with Smith’s “blessing.” Pinkett Smith’s reps denied that claim, but the Gotham actress said on Red Table Talk that there was an “entanglement” between her and Alsina. In September 2021, Smith also told GQ that he has an “unconventional” marriage with Pinkett Smith. He said the two gave each other “trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.”

Smith also told King he doesn’t mind the “chatter” about his personal life. “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Will author said. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

Elsewhere in his interview with King, Smith said he has been in a “new phase” of his life since his father died in 2016. “Life has gotten really, really simple for me right now, right? I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been. And I think I’m going to, you know, these next ten years of my career, I think, will be the top of my acting performances,” Smith told King. “But I also feel like I can help people. There’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned how to be happy here. And I’ve learned how to create love here. And I want to share.”

Smith just scored his latest Best Actor Oscar nomination for King Richard, in which he plays Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams. He is the frontrunner for the award, especially after winning at the BAFTA Film Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild. The movie is now streaming on HBO Max. Smith also just published his memoir, Will, which is now available.

