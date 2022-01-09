Petition to Stop Will and Jada Smith’s Interviews Nears 25,000 People

What began as an ironic online joke has blossomed into a viral petition that is making some waves. Nearly 25,000 people have now signed a Change.org petition called “Stop Interview Will and Jada Smith!” The author points out some of the couple’s incredibly personal public revelations over the last few years, saying that they did not need or want to know any of this information.

The Smith family has long been accused of egregious TMI. This particular over-sharing trend arguably began with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, where she, her mother and her daughter Jada Smith discuss all manner of issues from a multi-generational perspective. There, they have been brutally honest about some of their own personal, romantic and sexual experiences that have raised fans’ eyebrows. Since then, the whole family has taken part, and the revelations have escalated in other venues. Will Smith’s memoir Will includes some graphic confessions that made headlines, and it seems to be around then that a fan named Dexter Morales decided to take things into his own hands with his petition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike other online petitions – particularly humorous ones – Morales’ petition features no lengthy explanation or long-winded updates. It reads simply: “Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!” with the added caption: “Poor Will Smith…” It features an edited photo of the couple both close to tears with exaggerated red eyes.

The petition originally set a target of 1,500 signatures, but it surpassed that goal quickly. Its current goal is 25,000 signatures, with exactly 23,909 at the time of this writing. At the rate new signatures are piling up, it will pass its goal within hours and become one of the top signed petitions in Change.org history.

“Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us,” one commenter wrote alongside the petition. Another added: “Not everything has to be public knowledge,” while a third wrote: “I’m tired. So tired. I feel like I’m a part of their marriage at this point.”

If you’ve missed any of the odd developments in this story, buckle in. For starters, Will and Jada have revealed various infidelities over the years, and also hinted that at times they have had an open relationship, though they admit it is difficult to navigate that emotional quagmire. In particular, Jada has discussed the details of her 2016 affair with singer August Alsina and alluded to a confusing history with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Still, Smith seemed to top all of this drama in his memoir, where he revealed that he developed an averse psychosomatic reaction to sex after a bad heartbreak in his youth. He also admitted to having homicidal fantasies about murdering his father and an ongoing preoccupation with extramarital sex.

For many fans, that is more than enough, but the Smith family seems to think they are doing a public service by pushing the envelope of honesty and transparency. Whether fans like Morales like it or not, more revelations are likely coming on Red Table Talk.