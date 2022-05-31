Who Is Jacy Nittolo, Ray Liotta's Fiancée?

✖

The entertainment world continues to mourn Ray Liotta, who died suddenly at the age of 67. He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. Who is the late actor's fiancée? She and Liotta have been engaged since late 2020.

Page Six noted that the Goodfellas star recounted how he met Nittolo, 47, when he appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan in September 2021. He explained that it was his daughter, Karsen, who set him up with his partner. Karsen attended a party thrown by Nittolo's son Chazz and she soon tried to set her dad up. Although, Liotta joked that Nittolo wanted "nothing to do with an actor whatsoever" and that he thought that her having a 10-year-old son was a buzzkill. Still, they ended up forming a strong bond.

Nittolo is a mom to four children from a previous relationship — son Dax, 24, son Chazz, 22, daughter Jade, 19, and son Joey, 11. It's unclear what she does for work, but she discussed being in a managerial position back in 2017 on Instagram. Additionally, it's unclear when exactly she began dating Liotta. However, the pair announced their engagement in December 2020. The actor captioned a photo of himself and Nittolo posing in front of a Christmas tree, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

In the wake of Liotta's passing, Nittolo shared an emotional tribute to him on Instagram. She posted several photos of herself and Liotta, including a few in which they posed alongside their children. Nittolo's caption began, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever." She continued, "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known... And even that is an understatement."

It was reported that Liotta died at the age of 67 while he was in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie Dangerous Waters. He died in his sleep and no foul play is suspected in his death. According to PEOPLE, Nittolo was with him when he passed away.