Heartbroken Ray Liotta Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions After His Sudden Death at 67
The death of Ray Liotta has shaken Hollywood and social media. The legendary actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming his upcoming project Dangerous Waters. Deadline was first to report the news, and according to PEOPLE, no foul play is suspected in his death. It was also reported that Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him when he died.
Liotta has put together a big TV and movie resume but is known most for his roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas. He recently appeared in the Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the Amazon Prime series Hanna. "I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he said at the time," Liotta told PEOPLE in November. "It's weird how this business works, because I've definitely had a career that's up and down. For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. And I still feel I'm not there yet. I just think there's a lot more." Here's a look at social media reacting to Liotta's death.
'Goodfellas' Co-Star Lorraine Bracco Reacts
I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.— Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022
I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne
One person responded: "Both your performances truly made me want a relationship like yours with ray on screen growing up. Goodfellas will always be my favorite."
Video Game Legend
Ray Liotta, an actor known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, has passed away at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/2EDI5Dgz14— IGN (@IGN) May 26, 2022
Another fan responded: "'As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.' RIP legend. What a terrible news. I guess time to rewatch some classics."
Seth Rogen
I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022
One fan said to Rogen: "Your scene with him in Observe and Report, where he goes off on you is genius! So uncomfortable, I don't know how you didn't break character. Wait, is there an outtake!?"
Muppet Love
Rest In Peace to the legendary Ray Liotta ❤️
He appeared in both Muppets from Space and Muppets Most Wanted. He was always such a good fella. pic.twitter.com/jseRvR4Hjk— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 26, 2022
One person asked: "Why did I watch Muppets in Space a million times over on VHS growing up and not recall seeing Ray Liotta in the movie?"
Field of Dreams Love
“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say because of [‘Field of Dreams’], they play with their kids more. You know? That time goes, and you’re busy working, and before you know it, time’s up.”
- Ray Liotta to the American Film Institute pic.twitter.com/Q9UWS7v6Nc— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 26, 2022
One fan wrote: "In an acting career that spanned four decades, Liotta established himself as one of the most dependable tough-guy performers in Hollywood, skilled at portraying cops and criminals in films like Something Wild, Cop Land and Killing Them Softly."
Final Roles
RIP, Ray Liotta. One of his last roles was also one of his best, as the unnervingly calm Uncle Sal in The Many Saints of Newark. pic.twitter.com/FLZBll4aGu— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 26, 2022
One fan wrote: "Liotta is good in Dominick and Eugene, a movie I really enjoyed at the time but primarily Hulce's movie. But even in that sweet, warm role there's an element of darkness in his performance here and there. Maybe his most heart-warming role is in Corrina, Corrina, also lovely."
Memorable 'Goodfellas' Scene
RIP Ray Liotta. One of the best performances and narrations in film history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEsgUt7uRK— Martino (@MartinoPuccio) May 26, 2022
And one fan responded: "This film is flawless, and Liotta was amazing among an amazing cast. So sad to learn of his passing… Rest In Peace."