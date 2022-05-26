Heartbroken Ray Liotta Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions After His Sudden Death at 67

By Brian Jones

The death of Ray Liotta has shaken Hollywood and social media. The legendary actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming his upcoming project Dangerous Waters. Deadline was first to report the news, and according to PEOPLE, no foul play is suspected in his death. It was also reported that Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him when he died. 

Liotta has put together a big TV and movie resume but is known most for his roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas. He recently appeared in the Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the Amazon Prime series Hanna. "I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he said at the time," Liotta told PEOPLE in November. "It's weird how this business works, because I've definitely had a career that's up and down. For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. And I still feel I'm not there yet. I just think there's a lot more." Here's a look at social media reacting to Liotta's death.

'Goodfellas' Co-Star Lorraine Bracco Reacts

One person responded: "Both your performances truly made me want a relationship like yours with ray on screen growing up. Goodfellas will always be my favorite."

Video Game Legend

Another fan responded: "'As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.' RIP legend. What a terrible news. I guess time to rewatch some classics."

Seth Rogen

One fan said to Rogen: "Your scene with him in Observe and Report, where he goes off on you is genius! So uncomfortable, I don't know how you didn't break character. Wait, is there an outtake!?"

Muppet Love

One person asked: "Why did I watch Muppets in Space a million times over on VHS growing up and not recall seeing Ray Liotta in the movie?"

Field of Dreams Love

One fan wrote: "In an acting career that spanned four decades, Liotta established himself as one of the most dependable tough-guy performers in Hollywood, skilled at portraying cops and criminals in films like Something Wild, Cop Land and Killing Them Softly."

Final Roles

One fan wrote: "Liotta is good in Dominick and Eugene, a movie I really enjoyed at the time but primarily Hulce's movie. But even in that sweet, warm role there's an element of darkness in his performance here and there. Maybe his most heart-warming role is in Corrina, Corrina, also lovely."

Memorable 'Goodfellas' Scene

And one fan responded: "This film is flawless, and Liotta was amazing among an amazing cast. So sad to learn of his passing… Rest In Peace."

