Heartbroken Ray Liotta Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions After His Sudden Death at 67

The death of Ray Liotta has shaken Hollywood and social media. The legendary actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming his upcoming project Dangerous Waters. Deadline was first to report the news, and according to PEOPLE, no foul play is suspected in his death. It was also reported that Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him when he died.

Liotta has put together a big TV and movie resume but is known most for his roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas. He recently appeared in the Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the Amazon Prime series Hanna. "I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he said at the time," Liotta told PEOPLE in November. "It's weird how this business works, because I've definitely had a career that's up and down. For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. And I still feel I'm not there yet. I just think there's a lot more." Here's a look at social media reacting to Liotta's death.