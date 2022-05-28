Ray Liotta's Fiancée Speaks out on His Sudden Death

✖

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo issued a statement on the actor's death on Saturday, two days after he passed away. Nittolo was with Liotta in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep on Thursday. She made a post on Instagram mourning Liotta and expressing her shock at his sudden departure.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," Nittolo wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known... And even that is an understatement."

Nittolo added this caption to a collection of five photos from her time with Liotta. Most of them were candid shots of them living together, traveling and enjoying time with friends and family. Commenters praised Nittolo for her positive outlook during this difficult time.

"So happy you got to experience that kind of love, Jacy! Some people only dream of that. I'm sorry he left you too soon, now you'll have Angel living with you forever in ur heart. I'm so sorry for your loss baby girl," one person wrote. Another added: "I love you Jacy! So sorry for your loss – Ray truly was one of a kind. Sending you and the family all my love and prayers."

Liotta was 67 at the time of his death, and although no official cause of death has been revealed, sources told PEOPLE that there is no foul play suspected in his passing. Nittolo and Liotta got engaged in December of 2020. Liotta had previously talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic brought the two of them close together very quickly due to their isolation period.

"Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I'm engaged," he said at the time. "So I like to think that was the reason. I've heard that there's a lot of people whose relationship didn't work out because they were with each other so much. But she's just great."

Liotta is also survived by his ex-wife Michelle Grace and their 23-year-old daughter Karsen. It's not clear yet whether a cause of death will be publicly revealed or not.