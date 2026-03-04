‘White Lotus’ and ‘Baywatch’ Actress Getting Divorced Just Over a Year After Welcoming Baby

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have decided to split after three years of marriage.

The White Lotus and Baywatch actress, 39, and film producer, 57, confirmed their breakup to PEOPLE on Feb. 20, with a representative for Daddario saying that the couple had “made the decision to end their marriage.”

“The decision was made with love and respect,” the statement continued. “They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.”

Daddario and Form, who tied the knot in June 2022, share a son whom they welcomed in October 2024. Form is also father to two older children —Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Daddario and Form first debuted their relationship on Instagram in May 2021, and in December 2021, confirmed they were engaged. The pair then said “I do” in a stunning, yet laid-back wedding in New Orleans about six months later.

In July 2024, the couple announced via Vogue that they were expecting their first child together, and that Daddario was already six months pregnant. The Mayfair Witches star said she was “overjoyed” to be pregnant after suffering a pregnancy loss.

“Well, I had been pregnant,” she said, adding, “I had loss.” The actress continued, “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Three months later, Daddario announced that she and Form’s son was born on Halloween. Shortly thereafter, she took to Instagram to reflect on her postpartum body. “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” the new mom wrote alongside a selfie of herself in her postpartum underwear.

“THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby,” she continued, adding, “Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine.”