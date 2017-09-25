Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Has Secret Long-Term Girlfriend

Wendy Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter is reportedly in a long-term relationship with another woman.

The Daily Mail reports that Hunter, 46, has been with Sharina Hudson, 32, for more than a decade. Hunter reportedly moved Hudson into a $765,000 home just nine miles away from the mansion he shares with his daytime talk show wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet says Hunter is “in love” with both women. He works as Williams’ manager and co-owns their production company, but apparently manages to find time for Hudson, as well.

To add to the drama, Hudson was wearing a diamond ring when she was spotted with Hunter in Morristown, New Jersey. Hunter had just returned from a trip with Williams, 53, to Barbados.

Williams has not publicly spoke about the scandalous revelation, but her representative, Ronn Torossian, denied that an affair was taking place.

“One plus one does not equal three,” Torossian said. “This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there.”

The Wendy Williams Show host has been married to Hunter for 20 years. She has previously claimed Hunter cheated on her in 2001, but the relationship persevered.

‘If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” she told Essence. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me.

“At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”