Wells Adams Gushes About ‘Modern Family’ Star Girlfriend Sarah Hyland: ‘It’s Not Hard to Love Her’

Wells Adams is head over heels in love with girlfriend Sarah Hyland, and he couldn’t help but gush about their relationship during a recent appearance on ET Live.

Stopping by the studio to discuss the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Adams, who claimed that he and Hyland watched the episode together despite her 4:30 a.m. call time, dished about sticking by Hyland’s side during her recent health struggle, despite that they had only just begun dating.

“It’s not hard to love her. She’s gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented,” he said. “With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there’s going to be things that happen to me when I’m going to lean on her. Every relationship’s a give and take.”

“It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help,” he added.

The Bachelorette alum and the Modern Family star began dating in October of 2017, meeting for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant after her initial transplant, a kidney donated by her father in February of 2012, was rejected by her body. Opening up about the procedure and the difficulties she faced during that period of time in an interview with SELF magazine, Hyland revealed that Adams remained by her side throughout it all.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” she said of Adams. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

Although their relationship got off to a rough beginning, it has only made them stronger. Just months ago, they celebrated a major milestone together: their 1-year anniversary, an event they marked with touching tributes to one another on social media.

In his own post, Adams recalled the moment they began dating, recalling how he “doubled down” and told Hyland “I’m falling in love with you.”